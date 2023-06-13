Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUAVF. Berenberg Bank lowered Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Price Performance

Shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme stock opened at $180.00 on Tuesday. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $108.08 and a 1 year high of $209.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.80.

About Dassault Aviation Société anonyme

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

