Davis Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF makes up about 1.7% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Davis Investment Partners LLC owned 0.73% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marmo Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,658,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after acquiring an additional 168,316 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 130,761 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 69,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 281.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 61,840 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RYF opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $62.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

