Davis Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 30,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. Truist Financial makes up about 0.8% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

