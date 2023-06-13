Davis Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,729 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Copart by 1,212.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 52.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Copart by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $89.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

