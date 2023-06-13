Davis Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,950 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,950 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.75.

Shares of MLM opened at $423.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $382.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $428.60.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

