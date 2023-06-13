Davis Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 60.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after purchasing an additional 30,036 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQJ stock opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

