Davis Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Bank OZK by 56.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 63.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Trading Down 1.3 %

OZK opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $49.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.43.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OZK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Bank OZK Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.