Davis Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $282,571,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,022,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,118,535 and have sold 430,100 shares valued at $17,880,183. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.20 and a 200-day moving average of $85.48. The stock has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 109.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

