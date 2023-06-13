Davis Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,273 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $110.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $124.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.50 and a 200-day moving average of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.85.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

