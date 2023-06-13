Davis Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,585 iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,645,000 after acquiring an additional 62,706 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2,235.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 25,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,956,000 after buying an additional 19,093 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHF opened at $255.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.40. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52-week low of $237.26 and a 52-week high of $287.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

