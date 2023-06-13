Davis Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,187 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,187 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $224.55 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.73 and its 200 day moving average is $206.13. The company has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.39.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

