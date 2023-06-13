Davis Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,225 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after buying an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,146 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,578,000 after purchasing an additional 760,934 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,215,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,440,000 after purchasing an additional 703,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,078,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $861,770,000 after buying an additional 589,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $187.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.77 and a 200 day moving average of $178.61. The stock has a market cap of $94.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

