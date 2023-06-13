Davis Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000. Duke Energy accounts for 0.8% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy stock opened at $91.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.07. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

