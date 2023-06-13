Davis Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Davis Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $108,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

EQAL stock opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $591.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average is $41.11.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

