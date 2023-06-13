Davis Investment Partners LLC Invests $10.37 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 53,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of RGI opened at $189.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.35 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a one year low of $154.21 and a one year high of $196.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.23.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.