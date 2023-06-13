Davis Investment Partners LLC Invests $2.70 Million in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000. Amphenol makes up approximately 1.4% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. American Trust raised its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 44,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.