Davis Investment Partners LLC Invests $22.67 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 148,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,673,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 11.4% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Davis Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after acquiring an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $146.12 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

