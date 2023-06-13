Davis Investment Partners LLC Invests $3.33 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,000. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.7% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.95. The stock has a market cap of $430.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.