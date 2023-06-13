Davis Investment Partners LLC Invests $737,000 in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 144.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,869,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,327,000 after buying an additional 1,695,004 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,974,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,861 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,390,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,432,000 after purchasing an additional 839,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,671,000 after buying an additional 566,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 107.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.47.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

