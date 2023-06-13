Davis Investment Partners LLC Invests $789,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 33,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Honeywell International by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,089,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $661,990,000 after acquiring an additional 684,138 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Honeywell International Stock Performance

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HON stock opened at $198.50 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.75.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

