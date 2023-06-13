Davis Investment Partners LLC Makes New $377,000 Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 644,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE EPD opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $27.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.