Davis Investment Partners LLC Makes New $770,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:DE opened at $387.18 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $374.66 and its 200-day moving average is $404.81. The firm has a market cap of $113.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DE. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

