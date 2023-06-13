Davis Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000. Raymond James accounts for approximately 0.8% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $94.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.68.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

