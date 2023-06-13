Davis Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.96.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $300.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market capitalization of $302.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.80.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

