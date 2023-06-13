Davis Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,631,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,790,000 after buying an additional 1,928,245 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,928,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,364 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 373.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 863,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in US Foods by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,762,000 after purchasing an additional 701,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,213,000 after purchasing an additional 360,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $99,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $761,145.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,289.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $99,844.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,094 shares of company stock valued at $985,869 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $42.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

USFD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

