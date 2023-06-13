Davis Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 14,156 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000. DuPont de Nemours comprises 0.5% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

