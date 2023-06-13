Davis Investment Partners LLC Takes $2.15 Million Position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 104,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. Fidus Investment accounts for approximately 1.1% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Davis Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Fidus Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 134,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 96,179 shares during the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidus Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fidus Investment from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Fidus Investment Stock Up 1.5 %

Fidus Investment Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $499.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.48. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.86%.

Fidus Investment Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

