Davis Investment Partners LLC Takes $518,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after acquiring an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,503,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,321,000 after acquiring an additional 284,038 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 245.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 303,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,188,000 after acquiring an additional 216,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $53,452,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $360.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.48. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $360.59.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

