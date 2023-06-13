Davis Investment Partners LLC Takes $693,000 Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tapestry Trading Up 1.2 %
Tapestry stock opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Tapestry Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. OTR Global raised Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.
Tapestry Profile
Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.
