Davis Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Davis Investment Partners LLC owned 0.69% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $87.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.70. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $77.59 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $200.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.