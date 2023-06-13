Davis Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,618,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after acquiring an additional 362,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,533,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,081,000 after acquiring an additional 361,715 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at about $18,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SON. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON stock opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

