Dendur Capital LP Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 87,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,773,000. Charter Communications accounts for about 5.3% of Dendur Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,289,000 after buying an additional 972,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,325,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,557,000 after buying an additional 21,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,583,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after buying an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 966,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,899,000 after buying an additional 288,702 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.82.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $335.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $496.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

