Dendur Capital LP Sells 123,500 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Dendur Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 123,500 shares during the quarter. Lennar comprises 3.1% of Dendur Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dendur Capital LP owned 0.07% of Lennar worth $17,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Lennar by 172.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock opened at $115.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $117.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.47.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

