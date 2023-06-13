Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Javier Ferrán Buys 247 Shares of Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,350 ($41.92) per share, with a total value of £8,274.50 ($10,353.48).
Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 228 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,624 ($45.35) per share, with a total value of £8,262.72 ($10,338.74).
Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,346.50 ($41.87) on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,304.32 ($41.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,973 ($49.71). The stock has a market cap of £75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,145.19, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,571.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,602.42.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
