Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Javier Ferrán Buys 247 Shares of Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,350 ($41.92) per share, with a total value of £8,274.50 ($10,353.48).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diageo alerts:

On Wednesday, May 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 228 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,624 ($45.35) per share, with a total value of £8,262.72 ($10,338.74).

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,346.50 ($41.87) on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,304.32 ($41.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,973 ($49.71). The stock has a market cap of £75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,145.19, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,571.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,602.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Diageo

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DGE shares. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($49.42) target price on Diageo in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($45.05) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($56.31) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($38.79) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.81) to GBX 4,890 ($61.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,957.14 ($49.51).

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.