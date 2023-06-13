Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) versus Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF – Get Rating) and Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.8% of Privia Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. 44.8% of Privia Health Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dialogue Health Technologies and Privia Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dialogue Health Technologies N/A N/A N/A Privia Health Group 1.14% 3.20% 2.02%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dialogue Health Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Privia Health Group 0 0 14 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies and Privia Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Dialogue Health Technologies presently has a consensus price target of C$4.96, suggesting a potential upside of 104.14%. Privia Health Group has a consensus price target of $39.19, suggesting a potential upside of 38.47%. Given Dialogue Health Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dialogue Health Technologies is more favorable than Privia Health Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dialogue Health Technologies and Privia Health Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dialogue Health Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Privia Health Group $1.36 billion 2.41 -$8.59 million $0.11 257.27

Dialogue Health Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Privia Health Group.

Summary

Privia Health Group beats Dialogue Health Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dialogue Health Technologies

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Internationally. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists. The company's platform also enables its members and their dependents to access employee assistance program. Dialogue Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management services organization that enable providers to focus on their patients by reducing administrative work; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; accountable care organization, which engage patients, reduce inappropriate utilization, and enhance coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care; and network for purchasers and payers that enable providers to connect with new patient populations and create custom contracts. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

