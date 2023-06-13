Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Short Interest Up 52,000.0% in May

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 52,000.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Diamcor Mining Price Performance

Shares of Diamcor Mining stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. Diamcor Mining has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.21.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

Diamcor Mining, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, operation, sale and development of diamond based resource properties. It also engages in the development of its Krone-Endora at Venetia project. The company was founded on September 17, 1985 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

