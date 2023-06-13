Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Short Interest Up 52,000.0% in May

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 52,000.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Diamcor Mining Price Performance
Shares of Diamcor Mining stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. Diamcor Mining has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.21.
Diamcor Mining Company Profile
