DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Declares $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $13.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.2 %

DKS stock opened at $135.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $70.21 and a 52-week high of $152.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $909,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $909,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $2,652,702.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,488,675.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,668 shares of company stock worth $9,493,157 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $849,043,000 after buying an additional 644,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,324 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $240,124,000 after purchasing an additional 91,716 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 679,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $81,691,000 after purchasing an additional 188,409 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 539,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 268,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,863 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $62,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.