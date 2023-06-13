Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Short Interest Up 180.0% in May

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:DCOMP opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

