Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Short Interest Down 55.7% in May

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the May 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GGLL opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $30.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares by 257.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 35,894 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

