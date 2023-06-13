Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $70.00. 109,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 106,817 shares.The stock last traded at $50.02 and had previously closed at $45.69.

IRON has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 18,713 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Disc Medicine Opco during the first quarter worth about $408,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Disc Medicine Opco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,662,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 73.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 19,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Opco Trading Up 6.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.56.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53). As a group, equities analysts predict that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

