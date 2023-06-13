Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.74. Diversified Healthcare Trust shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 2,018,105 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 635,253 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $768,656.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,185,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,179.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 635,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $768,656.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,185,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,179.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 1,905,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $4,934,468.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,246,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,668,445.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,712,922 shares of company stock worth $17,513,716 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $714.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -3.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 48.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

