DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Rating Reiterated by 22nd Century Group

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by 22nd Century Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.
DocuSign Price Performance
Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average of $55.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -156.91, a P/E/G ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.96. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $77.24.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,007,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 256.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,001 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,841,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocuSign (DOCU)
- Can Warner Brothers Discovery Recover from the WGA Strike?
- Novartis Stock Screams Value After Chinook Therapeutics Buyout
- First Citizens Boosts Assets With SVB Acquisition; Stock Surges
- Alamos Gold In Tight Trading Range, Sets Up For Potential Gains
- Rebound Rallies? The Dow’s 2 Most Oversold Stocks Are Stabilizing
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.