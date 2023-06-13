DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Rating Reiterated by 22nd Century Group

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by 22nd Century Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average of $55.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -156.91, a P/E/G ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.96. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $77.24.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,007,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 256.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,001 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,841,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

