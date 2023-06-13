DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives Maintains Rating from 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group reiterated their maintains rating on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.
DOCU has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.29.
DocuSign Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $54.92 on Friday. DocuSign has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $77.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -156.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.77.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in DocuSign by 27.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in DocuSign by 21.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 31,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in DocuSign by 25.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 71,449 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
