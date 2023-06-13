DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives Maintains Rating from 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group reiterated their maintains rating on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

DOCU has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.29.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $54.92 on Friday. DocuSign has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $77.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -156.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in DocuSign by 27.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in DocuSign by 21.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 31,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in DocuSign by 25.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 71,449 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Stories

