DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $61.00. Approximately 4,895,791 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 4,143,474 shares.The stock last traded at $55.30 and had previously closed at $57.02.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOCU. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -156.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

