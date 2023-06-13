Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,029 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Dollar General by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,109 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,905,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,250,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Dollar General by 256.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,916,000 after purchasing an additional 596,393 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DG opened at $154.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.21. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $261.59.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,015 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.