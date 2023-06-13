Dominion Energy, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dominion Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.55.

D opened at $52.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.51. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

