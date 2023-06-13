Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Douglas Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Douglas Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 46.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $705.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15.

Insider Transactions at Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 4.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Janik bought 6,929 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $187,013.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,065.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 167,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 29,833 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 187.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 11,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 12.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,524,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Further Reading

