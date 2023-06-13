Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $91.40 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.77.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

