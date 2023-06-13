Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DY. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dycom Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.33.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of DY stock opened at $107.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.31. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.33 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $13,968,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $13,968,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 35.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.