DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $40.57 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.08% of Monster Beverage worth $40,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,743,000 after buying an additional 3,054,345 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Monster Beverage by 19.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,050,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,791 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Monster Beverage by 521.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,169,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,483 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Monster Beverage by 19.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,000,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

MNST opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.41. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $41.95 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.